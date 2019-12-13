TUSTIN — James Patrick Zywica, age 56, of Tustin passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home.
James was born on February 6, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan, as the son of Daniel Zywica and Barbara (Murphy) Mackey. He married Arnod “Cis‘ (Kulik) Zywica on December 9, 1994 in Toledo, Ohio. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2011. He loved spending time with friends and family, boating, and going to the casino.
James is survived by his children, James Zywica Jr. of South Lyon, Jennifer Zywica of Westland, Britney Jo Underwood of Tustin, Taylor Zywica of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren; siblings; and many lifelong friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 16 years, Arnod “Cis‘ (Kulik) Zywica.
A memorial service will be held after cremation has taken place. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
