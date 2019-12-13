TUSTIN — James Patrick Zywica, age 56, of Tustin passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home.

James was born on February 6, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan, as the son of Daniel Zywica and Barbara (Murphy) Mackey. He married Arnod “Cis‘ (Kulik) Zywica on December 9, 1994 in Toledo, Ohio. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2011. He loved spending time with friends and family, boating, and going to the casino.

James is survived by his children, James Zywica Jr. of South Lyon, Jennifer Zywica of Westland, Britney Jo Underwood of Tustin, Taylor Zywica of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren; siblings; and many lifelong friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 16 years, Arnod “Cis‘ (Kulik) Zywica.

A memorial service will be held after cremation has taken place. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.