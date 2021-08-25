James 'Jim' Reid, age 90, of Lake City passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan. Jim's family referred to him as 'George Bailey' from It's a Wonderful Life because Jim was known to lend a helping hand; always quietly, as he was not one to boast. Jim was a true pillar of the community and loved by so many.
Jim was born in Port Huron, Michigan on August 21, 1931. Jim was the son of James and Irene Reid. He was the youngest of three siblings and was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Jane and Suzy.
Jim served in the United States Army and was deployed to France as part of the military police during the Korean War. After serving in the military, Jim relocated and eventually began his career with the Highland Park, Fire Department for 12 years.
In 1969, Jim read an ad about a local bar located in Lake City, Michigan. Intrigued, Jim drove three and a half hours from Detroit and met the owner of a local bar, Tommy White. After the meeting, the rest was history. With a twenty dollar bill deposit and a handshake, Jim was the new owner of the Town Pump Saloon. Jim relocated his family and began his new adventure. This would continue for the next 52 years.
Jim was very active in the Lake City community serving as the Chief of the fire department and had the honor of being voted as Citizen of The Year by the Chamber of Commerce.
The father of five, Jim is survived by his children Kelly (Mike), Patrick, Katie, Kevin, and Jimmy (Debbie), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to services. Burial will follow in the Lake City Cemetery with the Lake City American Legion Post 300 conducting military honors.
A Wake will be held immediately following graveside services at the Town Pump Saloon from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial gifts to Wertz Warriors which is an organization that supports Special Olympics. This was one of Jim's favorite charities. Donations may be made payable to Wertz Warriors and mailed to Town Pump Saloon, PO Box 557, Lake City, Michigan 49651.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
