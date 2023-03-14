James Richard Sabo, age 90, of Cadillac, died March 11, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac. James is survived by his wife, Raelene K. Sabo; brother, Tom Sabo of Grand Haven; sister-in-law, Dawn Corbett of Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. www.nationalcremation.com
