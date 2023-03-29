James Ross McKnight, age 89, of Marion, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Munson Healthcare Hospital Cadillac, Michigan. He was born August 21, 1933, in Flint to Fredrick and Wava (Bailey) McKnight. James married Irene Eleanor Boulton on June 25, 1955, in Lake City, Michigan.
James had lived in the Flint, Falmouth, and McBain area, Michigan Masonic Home in Alma before moving back to McBain and Marion area. He loved his wife and they enjoyed fishing, traveling and just spending time together.
James was always positive, a people person, loved to eat, loved to visit, and loved to talk. He dearly loved his wife, Irene, and two children, Jim and Brenda. He loved his breakfast time with the men of the Chapel Hill Church on Tuesday and Friday mornings. They met at 7:00 but he was always there at 6:00 when the door opened. He had two families, one his natural family and the second, his church family. James loved his Lord Jesus and read scriptures all day and night. He loved his church family and they loved him.
James worked for GM, frame, and stamping for 30 years on Bristol Road in Flint. He said he would go to bed and dream about his work, he loved his job. After retiring in July 1984 James cut timber, and farmed - raising wheat and hay on Sunset Drive off McVety Drive.
James proudly served in the US Army from 1951-54. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1953-54. He ran supplies, arms, and ammo to the front lines, and was a Bronze Star recipient.
James has survived his daughter Brenda Kay (David) Johnston of Crescent City, CA, grandchildren; Deidra Ann Kolman of Crescent City, California, Sandra Lynn (Adam) Freeland of Lake City, Jessyca Irene (Brent Kilpatrick) McKnight of Lennon, Frederick Arthur (Tara Ott) McKnight of Wisconsin, Sara Leigh (Jacob) Enos of Crescent City, California, 6 great-grandchildren, siblings Margaret (Ed) Domrowski of Flint, Mary (Chuck) Gaylord of Flint, Walter (Karen) McKnight, Glenn Daniel (Kay) McKnight of New Market, TN.
Presiding in death in addition to his parents were his wife Irene Eleanor McKnight, son James Michael McKnight, granddaughter Holly Kolman, and sisters Maxine Delashmit of Flint, and Evelyn Parr of Flint, sister-in-law Laura Long.
Funeral services will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Military honors will be conducted by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, as well as well as Masonic services. A luncheon will follow the service at the McBain City Building. Burial will take place in the spring in the Holland Township East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel Hill Youth/Young Peoples Group. He loved these young people. Thoughts and prayers for the family may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
