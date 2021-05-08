James Roy Sutten, age 69 of Evart passed away at his residence on May 6, 2021 surrounded by family. James was born in Cadillac on April 11, 1952 to James Sr. and Ann (Gaskill) Sutten. On January 29, 1971 James married Donna Fewless in Marion, MI. James was well known for his ability to talk and attended garage sales for the social interaction. He spent his working years as repo man for the First National Bank. His interests in life were working on old tractors, doing tractor pulls, wrenching on racecars, camping, trout fishing, hunting and was your basic image of an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife; Donna Sutten of Evart, children; Jason (Stacie) Sutten of McBain, Shannon Sutten (Kevin Kitson) of Evart, grandchildren; Darren Bowers of Evart, and special friend Desirae Maes of Marion, Carah Sutten of Tustin, Stan Sutten of Kalkaska, Britteny Sutten of Marion, Brendan Sutten of McBain, Alex Sutten of McBain, Madison Sutten of McBain, and 4 great-grandchildren, siblings; Ruby Hilts of Marion, Virginia (Jack) Sikkema of Marion, Ray (Susie) Sutten of Marion, Bonnie (John) Ashby of Marion, in-laws; Ellis Sneary of Marion, Darryl (Lisa) Fewless of LeRoy, and Dennis Fewless of Dighton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son; Corey Sutten, and sister; Connie Sneary.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion, MI with Rev. Steve Boven officiating, and the public is welcomed to attend. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
