James Stanley "Jim" McGinn of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at home. He was 71.
Jim was born February 28, 1951 in Cadillac to James Stanley and Mildred Grace (Watson) McGinn, Sr.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1969 and his first job after school as working at Phillip's 66 Station in Cadillac. Jim entered the United States Air Forces and served in Vietnam, returning home in 1975. Upon returning home he worked at Wexford County Sheriff's Office for over 10 years. He returned to the Air Force serving with the Department of Defense during the Gulf War until Hurricane Katrina. Jim retired in 2005 and returned to Cadillac. He was a member of the VFW in Cadillac. Jim loved music and used to DJ in the Cadillac area. He enjoyed football and old NASCAR races.
On July 28, 2018 he married Beth L. Walters and she survives him along with his children: Troy (Sandy) Webb of Greenwood, Indiana, Scot Webb of Cadillac, Staci (Ron) Alsteens of Fruitport, Michigan, C.J. McGinn of Gretna, Louisiana; step-daughter, Kaylene Wiggins of Midland, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother, Dennis Stinson of Charlotte, Michgan; his best friend from childhood, Danny Stevens; and good friends Heather & Tom Goodman, all his 926 Fighter Wing NASJRB friends and family in New Orleans; 5 FIS in Minot, North Dakota and his Wexford County Sheriff's Office friends and family.
Jim's family would like to thank his caregivers, Olivia Moffit, Serena Burge and Wendy Blackmer and Hospice of Michigan for the love and care they provided.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Evelyn Thompson and Richard (Sharon) Stinson; sister-in-law, Sue Stinson and his good friend, Dan Troxclair.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.