James Thomas "Jim" or "JT" Young of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was 75. He was born on April 18, 1946 in Saginaw to James B. & Jayne E. (Oakes) Young and they preceded him in death.

At the age of 2 years old Jim moved to Cadillac and in 1965 he graduated from Cadillac High School. In 1966 he entered the United States Army and served in France and Germany during the Vietnam era. After returning to Cadillac he began his career as a Truck Driver trucking fuel oil. He went on to own and operate his own trucking company (JT Young Trucking) for many years. After retiring he taught at Pinnacle Truck Driving School in Cadillac.

Jim enjoyed many outdoor activities especially trail riding and camping with his horses, his wife and their dog.

On February 26, 2000 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac he married Barbara J. Cardinal and she survives him along with his sisters and his sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Reining Liberty Ranch's Horses for Heroes program in Traverse City. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

