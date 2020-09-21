James V. Bowman

Early Sunday morning, September 20, 2020, a precious soldier of the cross left behind his earthly cares to finally meet the One he served and be reunited with his heavenly Father and family. Jim was 86 years of age.
Born on March 19, 1934, Clyde and Olive (Stone) Bowman of Hersey, Michigan welcomed James Vernon into their hearts and home as their eldest son.
Excelling in basketball, Jim graduated with the Class of 1953 from Hersey High School and shared his love of Christ at school, church and everywhere he served. While attending Reed City Church of the Nazarene, he met his beautiful and talented wife of over 66 years, Jennie Elaine Heyd of Luther, Michigan, whom he married August 7, 1954.
Jim retired from Reed City Tubelite in 1999 after spending his working career building revolving doors for major commercial structures around the U.S. His pride and joy was shaping the entrance doors that anchor Trump Towers — never knowing he was building the gateway to the future 45th president of the United States.
Along with raising their three daughters together, Jim volunteered as church usher, greeter, Sunday School teacher, board member, building and grounds participant, Shepherd’s Table host, custodian, transportation driver and more. His passion to pick up children for Sunday School, support those in full-time ministry and help those who sacrificed to serve his Savior was evident. His entire life was devoted to the spiritual destiny of others. He prioritized taking his family to summer church camps as their preferred annual vacation. Jim was as an elected Northern Michigan District delegate for the Church of the Nazarene. He served as usher and greeter for district and global Church of the Nazarene events. Jim was an avid supporter of his wife’s many years of ministry responsibilities. He loved traveling to San Diego, Hawaii and other destinations where he was a tremendous help to his daughters and sons-in-law serving in ministry — crafting sanctuary crosses, church signs, installing cabinets, laying carpet and so much more.
Carrying the cross through the streets of Reed City every Good Friday was symbolic of the burden he carried for those who needed Jesus. Jim found great comfort watching gospel singing groups that ministered to his heart — especially during the challenges life would bring. He always made sure the needs of everyone else were met before his own. Anyone who ever met Jim knew there was something very special about him. There was nothing he enjoyed more than serving the Savior he loved. His compassionate and selfless heart was so evident to all.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, several in-laws, nieces and nephew and leaves behind his beloved wife of more than 66 years, Jennie, children: Sherry Brown of Holland, MI; Dawn (Rev. Dan) Stemen of Grand Ledge, MI; and Vonda (Rev. Steve) Rodeheaver of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by grandchildren Jason (Tracy) Brown of Hamilton, MI, Justin (Samantha) Brown of Holland, MI, Rebecca (Josh) Rinker of Overland Park, KS, Rachel (Chuck James) Hewett of Glendora, CA, John Mark Rodeheaver of Flagstaff, AZ, Jonathan Stemen of Portland, MI, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is additionally survived by his brother, Clois (Beverly) Bowman, brother, Gary (Marian) Bowman, sister, Phyllis Reed, and in-laws Erma Hall, Ellen (Dave) Currier, Esther (Rev. John) Coffey, Rev. Gerald (Maxine) Heyd, and many nieces and nephews.
We want to express our thanks to Jim’s extended family, Pastor Chris and team, church, neighbors, co-workers and friends who brought so much joy to his life and surrounded him with your love and prayers during Jim’s most difficult years. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Jim’s physicians, nurses, caregivers and administrative team at Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center and Hospice of Michigan for being our hands to hold his when we could not, and our arms to hug him when we could not be near. You were truly angels to him. We will never forget your sacrificial loving kindness and exceptional care.
A public Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 22, at Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. Parking will be available behind Bethel Church at 515 W. Lincoln. Please bring lawn chairs for seating in the drive west of the church sanctuary facing Jim’s grave. Jim’s weekly Thursday night priority was serving those from across town who needed a free meal at Reed City Church of the Nazarene. Contributions in honor of his life and memory may be made to “Reed City Church of the Nazarene - Shepherd’s Table‘ 5300 S. 220th Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
A tribute to Jim’s life will be posted online at www.rccnaz.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home. Online condolences may be posted at www.pruittlivingston.com.
