James "Jim" Wade Gross, life long resident of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home in Cadillac. He was 55.
Jim was born on August 10, 1965 to Richard and Patricia (McConnel) Gross in Cadillac, Michigan. In 1987 he entered into marriage with the former Julie Hogberg in Cadillac. In the early part of his career he worked for CMI and then later owned and operated a local golf course with his wife, Julie. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors going fishing. He had a passion for cars and would often be found out working on them. Jim cherished the time spent with his son, Jay.
James is survived by his wife, Julie Gross of Cadillac; son, Jason "Jay" Gross of Cadillac; father, Richard "Dick" Gross of Cadillac; sister, Kimberly Torry of Cadilac; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Ann Gross.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.