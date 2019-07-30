MANTON — James E. “Woody‘ Walters, of Manton, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was 66.

Woody was born on September 21, 1952 in Port Huron, Michigan, to Bernerd and Phyllis (Morrow) Walters Sr. In 1984, he entered into marriage with the former Jill A. Wagar. Woody enjoyed spending time outdoors and going hunting. He had a passion for racing cars, and was most proud of his 1970 El Camino. He spent his career as the owner of Woody’s Sawmill, which he ran for more than a decade. Some of his fondest memories were made riding to the restaurant in his Kubota with his son, Jimmy. His family will remember him as being a practical prankster and always making everyone smile. He was a faithful Christian and was glad to be welcomed home by his Lord. Woody cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Woody is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jill A. Walters; children, Stephen Charles Walters, James E. “Jimmy‘ Walters, LeeAnn Marie (Ryan) Smith and Travis John Bernerd (Samantha) Walters; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Walters, Ayden Smith, Madilynn Walters and Garrett Smith; siblings, John (Penny) Walters and Marylou (Dave) Pringle; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernerd and Phyllis; son, Howard A. Walters; daughter, Jennifer Ann Walters; and three brothers, Michael Walters, Thomas Walters and Bernerd Walters Jr.

A committal service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Liberty Township Cemetery. The family invites anyone to bring a racecar or motorcycle to the committal to honor Woody.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of his wife, Jill.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

