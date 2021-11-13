Jamie Lee Riffle passed away at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on November 6th, 2021. Jamie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Beth (Stradling) Riffle; his sons, Zach Riffle; Isiac (Elissa) Riffle and his daughter, Abby Riffle. Jamie is also survived by his sister, Jacki (Tony) Hajdu; his brother, Jerry (Robin) Riffle; and his sister Tracie (John) Ferguson. Jamie was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jerry Lynn and Patricia Riffle. Jamie graduated from Mesick High School in 1993. He married his high school sweet heart Beth on October 12th, 1996; they then began their family together. Jamie loved being outdoors, making maple syrup, camping; there was nothing like a Riffle fire, fishing, hunting and considered November 15th his favorite "holiday." He enjoyed vacationing with his family and best friends Laren, Becky Quade and kids. Jamie's favorite place on earth was wherever he was surrounded by his friends and family. Jamie was an extremely loyal friend and hard worker. Jamie had a contagious laugh and was a known "baby whisperer." Jamie had a smile that could light up a room. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will take place on November 20th, 2021 at Amvets Post 120 in Mesick at 7:00pm. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
|
Latest News
- Cadillac council to consider removal of certain restrictions on marijuana industry
- End of the Road: Unity Christian too much for Cadillac in D4 regional final
- Rover looks at EV rates for charging, gas tax contributions
- CAPS seeking input from district families for use of COVID relief funds
- Gearing up for a big year; Caberfae staff getting snow guns, ski lifts ready for season ahead
- Judge finds man not guilty of charges stemming from Lake County shooting incident
- Toronto takes on Detroit in conference showdown
- AP Week in Pictures: Global
Most Popular
Articles
- Gayla Rae Finstrom
- Bobbie Jo Dawn Zako
- David James Ransom
- Cadillac man charged with possession child pornography, using a computer to commit a crime
- Larry Matthew Ross Coffell
- Dale D. Richardson
- Steven C. Anderson
- Munson moves to 'Pandemic Level Red' for first time
- Group considering formation of EMS authority in northeast Wexford County
- Jerry Hamming
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.