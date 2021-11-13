Jamie Lee Riffle
Memoriams

Jamie Lee Riffle passed away at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on November 6th, 2021. Jamie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Beth (Stradling) Riffle; his sons, Zach Riffle; Isiac (Elissa) Riffle and his daughter, Abby Riffle. Jamie is also survived by his sister, Jacki (Tony) Hajdu; his brother, Jerry (Robin) Riffle; and his sister Tracie (John) Ferguson. Jamie was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jerry Lynn and Patricia Riffle. Jamie graduated from Mesick High School in 1993. He married his high school sweet heart Beth on October 12th, 1996; they then began their family together. Jamie loved being outdoors, making maple syrup, camping; there was nothing like a Riffle fire, fishing, hunting and considered November 15th his favorite "holiday." He enjoyed vacationing with his family and best friends Laren, Becky Quade and kids. Jamie's favorite place on earth was wherever he was surrounded by his friends and family. Jamie was an extremely loyal friend and hard worker. Jamie had a contagious laugh and was a known "baby whisperer." Jamie had a smile that could light up a room. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will take place on November 20th, 2021 at Amvets Post 120 in Mesick at 7:00pm. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.