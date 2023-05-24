Jamie William Oswalt, of Boon, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at home with family by his side. He was 55.
Jamie was born on October 23, 1967, in Cadillac, Michigan to Robert and Joyce (Porter) Oswalt. He entered into holy matrimony with the former Toni Kay Vanderley on September 19, 1992, at Boon Baptist Church.
Jamie took his early work experience into a career with Eikenhout Inc., and in the course of over 20 years he was consistently promoted covering nearly every position. Jamie was no doubt a jack of all trades and he could be found continually and somewhat relentlessly at work. Jamie always had some project, hobby, or task he would be working on or perfecting. He was most often found "puttering" around the house or enjoying his role as a serial hobbyist whether it was handling mechanical work, reloading ammunition, wood working, blacksmithing, making maple syrup, or even raising chickens. Jamie was not one to sit idle; he was a great provider and comfort to his family and friends. He created many wonderful memories with the kids and others over the years camping, shooting, and even a little hunting.
Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Toni Oswalt of Boon; his four children, Claire (Nick) Sheridan of Bay City, Gwen Oswalt of Bay City, Morgan Oswalt of Cadillac, and Zachary Oswalt of Boon; his sisters, Robin Wilkerson of Cadillac, and Rhonda (Dan) Nelson of Cadillac; one brother, Joe Oswalt of Traverse City; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cadillac Cancer and Infusion Center of Munson Medical Center for the medical expenses of future patients.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
