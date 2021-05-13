Jan Jerome Meyer of Tustin passed away, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. He was 72.
Jan was born August 21, 1948 in Cadillac to Elmer Wellington and Virginia Claire (Fosmire) Meyer.
Jan graduated from Cadillac High School and owned and operated Hibma Body Shop in Tustin for over 30 years. Jan loved his work and could often be found farming when he wasn't at the shop. He loved farming and found the hard work relaxing. Jan had a strong work ethic and was always busy.
He is survived by his significant other, Roberta Meyer of Tustin; children: Gary (Karen) Maury of Cadillac, Sheri (Pat) Carroll of Cadillac, Jake (Megan) Meyer of Las Vegas, Cale Meyer of Lake City; grandchildren: Dominic, Ashtynn, Emersyn; siblings: Darroll (Judy) Meyer of New York, Karroll Showers of Cadillac and Laurie Boss of Wyoming.
Jan was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Floyd and Virgil.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
