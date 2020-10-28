Jane A. Edwards of Jennings, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at home. She was 91.
Jane was born March 8, 1929 in Cadillac to Erwin M. and Susanna (Boerema) Anderson and they preceded her in death. On February 14, 2002 in Manton she married Benjamin "Ike" Edwards and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2013.
She graduated from Godwin High School in Grand Rapids and worked at Westinghouse Furniture Systems and Boone Box, both in Grand Rapids.
She was a member of Jennings Community Church. She loved spending time with her family. Jane was interested in genealogy and was a talented seamstress and enjoyed scrapbooking. She also enjoyed cooking and was famous for her peanut butter fudge.
Jane is survived by her children: Bonnie (Gary) Tiemeyer of Grand Rapids, David (Vicky) Brunges of Pierson, Brenda Davis of Lake City; daughter-in-law, Barb Brunges of Greenville; step-children: Jerry (Dianna) Edwards of Irons, Ronald (Cheryl) Edwards of Cadillac, Richard (Beth) Edwards of Manton; 10 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Mary (Charles) Wilder of Lake City; sister-in-law, Marie Anderson of South Haven and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Bernie Brunges in 2013; a brother, Erwin Anderson; three sisters, Lorraine Postema, Alice Bravata, Eleanor Quint.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, October 30, 2020 at Jennings Community Church with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm and Mr. Andrew Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
