KANSAS CITY — Jane Ann Swanson of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was 74.
She was born on January 18, 1946 to Albert John and Myrtle Florence (Kardell) Campbell. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1964 and attended nursing school thereafter. She loving cared for many patients for 54 years, retiring just one year ago. Jane attended Forerunner Church in Kansas City, and loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart. She loved to play piano, sing, and worship the Lord. Her greatest treasures were her two children and ten grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky De Valle (Jace) of Arvada, Colorado; her son Jeramie Swanson of Kansas City, Missouri; her grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Levi, Seth, Isaac, Jubilee, Boaz De Valle, Josiah, Hannah, and Isaiah Swanson; her sister, Mary Neihardt of Cadillac; her brother, James Campbell (Deb), of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private funeral services were held and she was laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
