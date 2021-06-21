Jane Edith Cook of Cadillac passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home, surrounded by a family of friends. She was 78.
Jane was born February 19, 1943 in Flint to Curtis A. and Flora (Bancroft) Farrow.
She graduated from Swartz Creek Community Schools and later returned there to teach and coach for over 30 years. Jane earned her bachelor's and later master's degree in 1972 from Michigan State University and remained a loyal MSU fan. Through her teaching and coaching Jane made a positive impact and formed many meaningful life-long friendships with the students she taught and coached.
Jane had a life- long love of sports and travel. She enjoyed many trip to watch the Women's Final Four as well as many trips to the Olympics. Jane especially loved golf and waters sports and her time on the lake. She was a thoughtful friend, problem solver and loved the last four years she had with her dog, Charlie.
She is survived by her cousins: Robert Bancroft, Skip Bancroft, Andrew Bancroft, Sara Bancroft, Phyllis Cupal; many other extended relatives and a family of special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and good friends, Melba Slaght and Carole Jenkins.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside services will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
