Jane Ellen Crawford (Jan/Vova)

HESSEL, Mich. — Jane Ellen Crawford (Jan/Vova) was born in Detroit Michigan October 23 1929 and passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020. Jan was a resident of Hessel, Michigan at the time of her passing and a longtime resident of Hersey, Michigan prior.

She was a 1946 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Redford High School. On March 19 1955 she was married to John Peter Crawford the love of her life preceded by his death on November 30, 2011. Jan and John both were devout Christians deeply involved in their faith and living a fairytale life spanning 57 years. They shared a passion for travel here and abroad, many years of which spent in their beloved Country of Brazil.

Jan had a passion for writing, translation (Portuguese) and travel. She served in several capacities throughout her life to include: working for the Attorney General’s Office as a Legal Aide and Court Reporter, advanced Tailor/Custom Seamstress and as an American Liaison assisting foreign families in their exit from Brazil. Of all her many talents and accomplishments by far her ability to counsel, listen and turn a negative into something positive was her most sought after gift from all who knew her.

Jan is survived by her son John (Jack) and the legacy she left to her granddaughter’s Jennifer and Jessica to include numerous friends worldwide who filled her life with joy and love.

Funeral services for Mrs. Crawford will be private. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Hersey. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

Cadillac News

Tags

