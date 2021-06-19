Jane Ann Ford passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
She was born on October 8, 1942 to Arthur and Lucy (Ford) Maxwell in Clare.
Jane loved collecting anything cows. Bird watching out of her window was among her favorite pass times; she also enjoyed bird clocks that would sing every hour. When she could, Jane would head out to go fishing. She had a big heart, always eager to help anyone out. There was always a smile on her face, and pink was her favorite color.
Jane Ann is survived by her husband Larry; sons Edward (Cindy) Peffer, John Junior Adams; daughters Janet Adams and Sharla Peffer; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers Mike, Dewey and Larry Maxwell and several other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Don and Tony Maxwell; and two sisters Peggy and Patsy Maxwell. Also taken too soon was her grandson Charlie Peffer, son of Ed and Cindy Peffer.
A private service will be held.
You are invited to pay your condolences and share a memory or picture on Jane's virtual guestbook at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home of Big Rapids.
