CADILLAC — Jane Kalen (Baker) Kinnebrew–Rathbun of Cadillac passed away after a lengthy battle. She was 75. Jane was born in Lansing, Michigan on October 23, 1944 to George E. and Mildred P. (Lawson) Baker and they preceded her in death.
Formerly of Lansing, Jane was raised in Mason, Michigan and later moved to Lansing as an adult before moving to Cadillac in 1998. Jane had been employed at Four Winns, Avon Automotive and retired from Avon Protection Systems and retired in 2010.
Survivors include her three children, Jammie Ackley, Kelly (Larry) Kinnebrew-Hill, and Andrew (Liz) Kinnebrew, Jr. all of Cadillac; grandchildren, Ashlee Agar, Teonta, Kendrick, Krystchen, Serenity, Autumn Kinnebrew, and Kaylen Kinnebrew; a great-grandson, Nathan S. Harris; a brother, Alan Baker of Traverse City; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives. In addition to her parents Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew “Andy‘ Kinnebrew, Sr. in 2001 and Robert K. Rathbun in 2009.
In accordance with Jane’s wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Her final resting place will be Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.