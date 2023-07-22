Jane was born October 23, 1930 in Chicago Heights, Il, daughter of Edward and Virginia Larson. She attended Chicago Heights public schools and graduated from Bloom Twp. HS in 1948. She then went on to obtain a bachelors degree in Education, attending Illinois College and what is now Roosevelt University in Chicago. She taught kindergarten and first grade in Illinois and Tucson AZ, where she met & married her husband, Joseph B Lockwood. They moved to Cadillac MI in 1958.
Jane was a wonderful mother to her 3 children and her service to the Cadillac community was extensive. She was a founding member of the Wexford County Historical Society and helped obtain the Carnegie Library building for the organization, as well as serving as president for a number of years. She was an amateur artist and exhibited her work in local venues, and helped reorganize the Marie Therese Chapter of DAR in Cadillac, filling many offices including regent during the last 52 years. She joined many genealogical organizations after tracing family ancestry back many generations; The Mayflower Society, Magna Charta Dames & Barons, and Descendants of Ancient Windsor, to name a few.
She was active in Girl Scouting as a troop leader and Crooked Tree Council board member and service member. She learned to play the string bass and was a member of the Cadillac Area Symphony orchestra for 22 years, and served as a board member and president in later years. She was a founding member of "Main Street Cadillac" , the "Save the Shay" committee, and Band Boosters President. She also took continuing education courses in education from MSU and CMU, and was a substitute teacher in the CAPS system for 25 years. Jane wrote that her greatest accomplishments were her children and being married to Joe for 47 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B Lockwood, and her sister, Sue Ellen Larson. She is survived by children Ann (David Jordon) Lockwood, Thomas (Debbie) Lockwood, and Andrew (Kerri-Lynn) Lockwood, her sister Ruth Chapek, cousin Virginia (Ron) Ellis, brother-in-law Dwight Lockwood; her grandchildren Virginia Donley, Ethan, Kira, Garrett, and Joe Lockwood, and many beloved nephews and nieces. Cremation has already taken place.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 28, 11:00 am at the UCC Congregational Church in Cadillac MI. For those who cannot attend, the service will be available on the church website. Jane gave generously to many charities, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Doctors Without Borders, the St Joseph Indian School, St Cloud Indian School, or the Native American Veterans Association. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
