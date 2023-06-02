Jane L. Lockwood Jane L. Lockwood, Cadillac - age 92, of Cadillac, passed away May 19, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Summer fun that is close to home
- Three-peat: NMC wins 3rd straight D4 soccer district title
- College Roundup: Grand Valley's O'Malley an All-American again
- Tired of battling Traverse City traffic, try a bike ride on the TART Trails
- Cadillac City Council to decide rezoning request for Cooley School property
- Salvation Army adds day respite shelter
- The Missaukee County COA is officially open to the public
- A rock may mean free ice cream in Lake City
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildfire in Northern Wexford County burns roughly 80 acres
- Cadillac area ready to honor the sacrifice of Memorial Day
- Crews begin construction of Taco John's restaurant in Haring Township
- Several boys records broken at 50th annual Cadillac News meet
- ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)
- She's a Bear: Buckley's Harrand sets two Cadillac News Meet records
- Vehicle fire at Cadillac gas station a scary situation, ends up being minor
- Baker, Fredin earn Cadillac News Meet scholarships
- Golden Glow: 50th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet on tap
- Cadillac area ends Memorial Day long weekend with somber celebrations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.