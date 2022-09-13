Jane Warren of Cadillac passed away Monday morning September 12, 2022 at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 99. Jane was born on February 9, 1923 in Manton to Ross P. & Edna R. (Fellows) Fenton. On March 30, 1945 in Cadillac she married William R. Warren and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2000.
Jane graduated from Mesick High School in 1940. She had been employed at B.F. Goodrich and later after her children were grown she worked at various stores in the area. She faithfully attended the Meauwataka Free Methodist Church. Her family was of the utmost importance to her. Jane enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, baking and crossword puzzles. For many years Jane was known for her gardens that were also appreciated by her neighbors.
Survivors include her children: Bill (Pam) Warren, Jr. of Troy, Michigan and Susan (Larry) Martz of Cadillac; six grandchildren: Carrie Warren (Thomas Murray), Laura (Jay) Warren-Gross, Jennifer (Jeff Wiles)Warren, Rachel (Nick) Grady, Corey (Randi) Martz and Stacey (Kyle) Liddy; six great -grandchildren: Andrew (Bethany), Joshua (Brandy), Noah, Natalie Jane, Molly, and Tessa Jane; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband Jane was preceded in death by her siblings: Laura Pratt, George Fenton, Frank Fenton and Merle Fenton and Rosebelle Nemeth.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
