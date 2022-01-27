Janet V. Caldwell, of Manton, passed away with her daughter by her side, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. She was 73 years young.
Jan was born on January 31, 1948, in Erie, Michigan to Wesley and Eloise (Hittle) Alexander. She was the middle child of seven children. She grew up in Flint, Michigan and graduated from Bentley High School. Jan moved to the Manton area after completing high school and worked for the F&C Sportswear and the RLD Dress Company. She raised her children in Manton and upon their graduation moved to the Grand Rapids area where she remained until retirement. Jan then moved back to Manton to be closer to family. She loved spending time with her family. Jan's grandchildren loved her because she was always so fun and their time together was always full of love and laughter. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, looking for deer, knitting, crocheting, reading books, watching game shows, and putting puzzles together. Jan was very independent and a strong person with a heart of gold.
Jan is survived by her son, Rob (Amy) Caldwell of Holland; her daughter, Denise (Bob) Helsel of Manton; brothers, Don (Carol) Alexander of Manton, Trevena (Brian) Sheets of Manton, and Jerry (Sharon) Alexander of Flint; grandchildren, Molly Skiver of Sheboygan, WI, Zak Skiver of Fife Lake, and Amber (Stefan) Schupp of New Hudson, MI; one special great-grandson, Christian Schupp; three step-grandsons, Jarred Helsel of Manton, Steven Helsel currently serving in the US Marine Corp, and Logan Thompson of Holland; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by father, Wesley; mother, Eloise Alexander Rundlett; step-father, William Rundlett; sisters, Lorraine Crannie, Jane McLain; brother, Wesley "Butch" Alexander; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence McLain
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest come spring with her family in Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
