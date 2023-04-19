Janet Catherine McBride of Luther passed away at her residence after a long battle with COPD and Angiosarcoma Cancer on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was 82.
She was born June 7, 1940 in Lansing to Peter and Regina (Hoppes) Smith. Janet attended Resurrection School graduating in 1958. On November 8, 1958 she was married to Warren Everett McBride who passed away in 2016. She was employed with the General Motors Company as a skilled trades operator. Janet and Warren moved back to the Luther area after retirement. Janet loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed gardening and watching college sporting events.
She is survived by her two children: Brenda (Ron) Alleman and Tim (Bobbie) McBride; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Everett McBride; son Warren Stacey McBride; parents Peter and Regina Smith; siblings Edna Fernholz, Richard Smith, Robert Smith, Delores Mazner, Leonard Smith, Stanley Smith, Larry Smith, and Michael Smith.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Luther with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Her wish is to be cremated so there is no burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ignatius Church, Luther or to Munson Healthcare Hospice.
