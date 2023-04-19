Janet Catherine McBride
Memoriams

Janet Catherine McBride of Luther passed away at her residence after a long battle with COPD and Angiosarcoma Cancer on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was 82.

She was born June 7, 1940 in Lansing to Peter and Regina (Hoppes) Smith. Janet attended Resurrection School graduating in 1958. On November 8, 1958 she was married to Warren Everett McBride who passed away in 2016. She was employed with the General Motors Company as a skilled trades operator. Janet and Warren moved back to the Luther area after retirement. Janet loved spending time with her family and also enjoyed gardening and watching college sporting events.

She is survived by her two children: Brenda (Ron) Alleman and Tim (Bobbie) McBride; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Everett McBride; son Warren Stacey McBride; parents Peter and Regina Smith; siblings Edna Fernholz, Richard Smith, Robert Smith, Delores Mazner, Leonard Smith, Stanley Smith, Larry Smith, and Michael Smith.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Luther with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Her wish is to be cremated so there is no burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ignatius Church, Luther or to Munson Healthcare Hospice.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"