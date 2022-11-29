Janet Lea Kientz passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Kalamazoo, MI. She was born November 2, 1959, in Kalamazoo, MI a daughter of the late Dalton and Lois (Scott) Kientz. Janet graduated from Cadillac High School in 1977 and then went on to earn her bachelor’s in criminal justice from WMU.
Janet worked for Community Living Options for over 25 years. She loved her work and was a very compassionate person when taking care of those she was helping. Her passion for beauty was exercised in her gardening and working with cut stained glass for window hangings and beautiful jewelry. Janet enjoyed travelling with her sister and friends. She loved driving out to South Haven just to sit on the pier, people watch, sight see, and of course, stop for an ice cream cone.
Janet is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lucie and Marty Moon. Janet is also survived by a cousin whom she called “my other sister”, Marie Wertz; brothers, Harry (Judy) Kientz and Gene (Judy) Kientz; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Clark, Jamie (Steven) Moon, Joe (Nicole) Moon, Rick Clark, Steven (Linda) Kientz, Gary (Karen) Kientz, and Tom Kientz. Janet was also very close to Kevin and Christy Oglesbee and their children, Preston, and Gianna.
A service to honor and remember Janet will be held 2:00 Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 3926 S. 9th St, Kalamazoo MI 49009 where her family will greet guests beginning at 1:00 and immediately following the service during a light reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Animal Rescue Project, 219 Peekstock Dr, Kalamazoo MI 49001. To view Janet’s personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.