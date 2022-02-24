Janet Lynn (Torry) Green, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away the evening of Monday, February 21, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 68.

Janet was born to Marvin and Evelyn Torry in Reed City, Michigan on August 10, 1953. She was a graduate of Pine River High School. Janet entered into marriage with Harold Green in 1971 and became a mother in 1972. She was a doting grandmother, who loved her extended family very much.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Harold Green; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Larry Daniel; two granddaughters, Tyler Simmons and Tanya Smith; grandson, Andrew Murphy; grandson and fiancée, Kyler Murphy and Danielle Edgar; brothers and sisters, Sue and Larry Johnson, Kay and Gordon Reed, Paula and Rocky Sharp, Martin and Roxanne Torry, Mark and Mary Torry, Mason and Marie Torry, Gae and Don Church; in-laws, Marilyn and Chuck Myers and Charles and Mary Green; many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment in Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

