Janet Lynn Schmidt
Memoriams

Janet Lynn "Chuckie" Schmidt, age 38, passed away peacefully with her parents by her side on Sunday September 25, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

Janet was born on January 17, 1984, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Ernest and Jacqueline (Bolton) Schmidt. She attended the Manistee ISD.

There was so much in this world that Janet loved. She loved to laugh, loved to love, loved being in the garden, and loved music, specifically her mama's 60's music. Janet was a daddy's girl through and through; she loved spending time with him no matter what they were doing, but her favorite was riding the tractor with him. She could always be found with a coke zero and her woody.

She will be dearly missed by her parents, Ernest and Jacqueline and her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

For those of you who touched Janet's life, thank you.

A Celebration of Life for Janet will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Kaleva VFW Post 6333, 13300 9 Mile Road, Kaleva, MI 49645.

Please share a memory with Janet's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements were made by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"