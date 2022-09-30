Janet Lynn Schmidt

Janet Lynn "Chuckie" Schmidt, age 38, passed away peacefully with her parents by her side on Sunday September 25, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
Janet was born on January 17, 1984, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Ernest and Jacqueline (Bolton) Schmidt. She attended the Manistee ISD.
There was so much in this world that Janet loved. She loved to laugh, loved to love, loved being in the garden, and loved music, specifically her mama's 60's music. Janet was a daddy's girl through and through; she loved spending time with him no matter what they were doing, but her favorite was riding the tractor with him. She could always be found with a coke zero and her woody.
She will be dearly missed by her parents, Ernest and Jacqueline and her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
For those of you who touched Janet's life, thank you.
A Celebration of Life for Janet will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Kaleva VFW Post 6333, 13300 9 Mile Road, Kaleva, MI 49645.
Please share a memory with Janet's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements were made by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
