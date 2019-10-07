EVART — Janet M. Adams, of Evart, formerly of Clio, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 81.
Mrs. Adams was born August 6, 1938 in Swartz Creek to William Glen and Elizabeth Rose (Nies) Sage. She was a 1956 graduate of Mary Crapo High School in Swartz Creek and had worked as a nurse’s aide. Janet married Roy Thomas Adams February 14, 1991 and moved to the Evart area from Clio in 1999. She was a member of The Evart Free Methodist Church. Janet loved animals and was an avid knitter. She enjoyed playing the piano and gardening.
Janet is survived by her husband, Roy Thomas Adams of Evart, five daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Knight of Evart, Lori (Dan) Thompson of Flint, Lana (Nick) Marco of Las Vegas, NV, Tracy Adams of South Carolina, Nicole (Witt) Ouzts of South Carolina, two sons, David Hanson of Las Vegas, NV, Wesley Adams of South Carolina, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sister-in-laws, Victoria Tupper of Evart, Esther (Larry) DuMond of New Lothrop, MI, and a brother-in-law, James (Debbie) Adams of Davison. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Sage, two brothers, Richard and Robert Sage, her daughter-in-law, Stacey Aragon, and two brother-in-laws, Will and David Adams.
Funeral services honoring the life of Janet May Adams will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9 at the Evart Free Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Bullock officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart and an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Janet will be laid to rest in Verian Cemetery, Venice Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan 11 a.m. Thursday, October 9 with a committal service led by Pastor Larry Survance.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Janet M. Adams to help with final expenses or to the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.