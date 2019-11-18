Janet Ruth (Gross) Hotchkiss
Chris Lamphere

CADILLAC — Janet Ruth (Gross) Hotchkiss, age 67 of Cadillac, passed away at her home on Friday, November 15, 2019 with her family by her side. Janet was born on March 21, 1952 in Cadillac to Jesse and Ruth (Hamilton) Gross. She married her husband Wayne William Hotchkiss on October 27, 1979.

Janet retired after 36 years from the US Huron Manistee Forest Service. She was a member of the South Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and her greatest & favorite hobby was her grandkids; watching them run cross country, track, hockey, lacrosse games, band, choir, and musicals. They were her greatest joy.

Janet leaves behind her husband; Wayne Hotchkiss, daughter; Victoria (Michael) Johnson, grandchildren; Austin Carlington, Timothy Carlington, Alexandria Carlington, Carson Carlington, Angel Joy Johnson, and Brendon Carlington, siblings; Jim Gross, Jane (Duff) Leuder, Jay (Darlene) Gross, Judy Hull, sister in-law; Eunice Mann, and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; John and Joe Gross, parents in-law; William “Bill‘ and Zella Hotchkiss, niece; Ruth Stoll, sister in-law; Pat Swan.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the South Community United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.