CADILLAC — Janet Ruth (Gross) Hotchkiss, age 67 of Cadillac, passed away at her home on Friday, November 15, 2019 with her family by her side. Janet was born on March 21, 1952 in Cadillac to Jesse and Ruth (Hamilton) Gross. She married her husband Wayne William Hotchkiss on October 27, 1979.
Janet retired after 36 years from the US Huron Manistee Forest Service. She was a member of the South Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and her greatest & favorite hobby was her grandkids; watching them run cross country, track, hockey, lacrosse games, band, choir, and musicals. They were her greatest joy.
Janet leaves behind her husband; Wayne Hotchkiss, daughter; Victoria (Michael) Johnson, grandchildren; Austin Carlington, Timothy Carlington, Alexandria Carlington, Carson Carlington, Angel Joy Johnson, and Brendon Carlington, siblings; Jim Gross, Jane (Duff) Leuder, Jay (Darlene) Gross, Judy Hull, sister in-law; Eunice Mann, and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; John and Joe Gross, parents in-law; William “Bill‘ and Zella Hotchkiss, niece; Ruth Stoll, sister in-law; Pat Swan.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the South Community United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
