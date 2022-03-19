Janet Sue Aten, longtime resident and native of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at home. She was 65.
Janet was born on October 6, 1956, in Cadillac, Michigan to Justin D. "Bob" and Beverly (Richards) Aten. Janet was a graduate of Cadillac High School in 1974 and shortly after became one of the youngest females in the state to earn her chauffer's license, allowing her to drive semi-truck. Janet had a passion for the open road from a young age and loved driving truck. She haul produce for year's essentially from coast to coast, at which time many would have known her by her CB radio handle "Purple Panther". She even managed to continue driving, following her time from the long hauls over the road, and for the past several years maintained a route for the Cadillac News delivering newspapers. Janet also spent time working with Frankie Septic and Excavating helping to manage the books. She absolutely loved to travel and created many wonderful memories, with Ken and family driving cross country, visiting the west coast, Canada, the Northwest, and her beloved Alaska. Janet entered into marriage with her longtime boyfriend and partner, Kenneth Thomas on October 6th, 2007. Janet will be remembered by many.
Janet is survived by her husband, Kenneth Thomas of Cadillac; her sisters, Linda (Bob) Durant of Cadillac, Gail (Gerald) Musselman of Manton; her brother, Tim (Dawn) Aten of Cadillac; nieces and nephews Todd VanHaitsma, Melissa (Rob Milkiewicz) Durant, Becky (Billy) Anderson, Christopher (Alisha) Aten, and Travis (Gabby) Aten; Ken's daughter, Nicole (Joe) Adkins; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by parents; her infant daughter, Danielle Sue, due to SIDS; and her sister-in-law, Terrie Aten.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, next Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior, beginning at 12 noon. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac at a later date in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to SIDS research.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
