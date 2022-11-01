Janet Sue Hockanson, of Marion, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 82.
Janet was born on September 17, 1940 to Lowell and Dorothy (Williams) Knapp in Centralia, Illinois. On November 27, 1965 she entered into marriage with Max E. Hockanson in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The couple enjoyed 37 years together until his time of passing in 2002. Janet and Max owned and operated the Big Boy restaurant in Cadillac for many years, then relocated to Indiana to open a couple Hot-N-Now restaurants. They later moved to the Marion area, where she worked at Value-Land grocery store for the remainder of her career until her time of retirement. Janet and Max spent their summers camping at the high banks of Mesick where they enjoyed campfires, canoeing, tubing, fishing and having friends and family come to visit. Aside from camping, the couple also loved traveling around and making special trips. Janet cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to decorate for the holidays for when her family came to visit. She loved her pets and had several furry companions throughout the years. She will be remembered as a social butterfly with a kind heart.
Janet is survived by her loving children, Roxanne Burke, Lorrie Hockanson (Dennis Troost), and Charles (Heather) Hockanson; grandchildren, Clint (Maria) Keeler, Travis Pace, Chelsie (Clifton) Hartsock, Max Hockanson, Cole Hockanson, Denise Troost, Darian Troost, Darrah Troost, Dawson Troost and Danika Troost; great-grandchildren, Deaken, Dylan, Domenick and Kayleb; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Hockanson; her parents, Lowell and Dorothy Knapp; son-in-law, Daniel Burke; siblings, Barbara Lamb, Patricia Bott and Keith Knapp.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Memorial services will be conducted on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
