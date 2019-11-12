MANTON — Janet Thick passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 66.
Arrangements are pending and the family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Updated: November 12, 2019 @ 11:01 pm
