Janet V. Caldwell Janet V. Caldwell, Manton - age 73, of Manton, passed away January 25, 2022. The full obituary will appear on January 27, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- COVID hospitalizations holding steady despite exploding positivity rates in region
- Hitting the glass: Manton tops Evart in Highland battle
- Cadillac shuts down Ludington for win
- Lake City rallies to beat Houghton Lake
- McBain tops Beal City for first win
- NMC stays perfect
- Pine River girls fall to Farwell
- Traverse City woman headed to prison for part in OWI causing injury crash
Most Popular
Articles
- Carl Eugene Johnson
- Michele Colleen Ward
- Patricia J. Smrekar
- Returning to 'The Spot'
- Marilyn Ouwinga
- Harry L. Stearns III
- Terri Lanita Buley
- Terri Lanita Buley
- Redistricting creates big changes for Cadillac area house, senate, congressional seats
- Lake City man charged with animal abandoning/cruelty, other violations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.