CADILLAC — Janeth M. Haysmer of Cadillac passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital Detroit Main Campus. She was 93.
Janeth was born June 17, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph Godfrey Avila and Amelia Marie (Loyer) Ellery and they preceded her in death. On February 19, 1948 she married Kenneth A. Haysmer and he preceded her in death.
Janeth graduated from Manton High School and was a long time member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Cheryl) Haysmer of Cadillac and Michael (Liz) Haysmer of Florida; grandchildren, Gregory Haysmer, Todd Haysmer, Rachelle Haysmer, Kevin Haysmer, Jason Haysmer, Harry Haysmer, Tanja Pressnell, Marc Craig; great-grandchildren, Bethany Cartwright, Kyle Haysmer, Brandon Haysmer, Zachary Haysmer, Kennedy Haysmer, Joseph Haysmer, Ellie Haysmer, Michael Blackledge, Eric Blackledge, Sydnie Blackledge, Trevor VanHaitsma, Paige Haysmer, Serria Heilman, Nichilas Heilman, Madison Heilman, Connor Haysmer; great-great-grandchildren, Elliot, Branson, Karter, George, Termeca, Kassady; daughter-in-law, Bea Haysmer; sisters-in-law, Joan Ellery, Sharon (Charles) Stout, Roseann Cox, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; siblings: Joe Ellery, Marie Ellery, Dorothy “Dot‘ Hall Van Etten, Phyllis Sapp, Jean Yack Sheffiled, Elizabeth “Betty‘ Larson; and in-laws, Luella (Evart) McIntyre, Lewis “Pat‘ (Gloria) Haysmer and Carl Cox.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
