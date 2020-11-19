Janette C. Cornell of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
She was born October 20, 1935 in Lansing to Robert and Chrystal (Frever) Hickey. She attended Okemos High School and later moved North to the Cadillac area. On September 3, 1955 she married Richard E. Cornell and he preceded her in passing on February 26, 1998.
Janette enjoyed Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She loved playing games; penny ante poker and pinochle were her particular games of choice. Janette loved Christmas with her family and spending special time with her family and grandchildren. At any family gathering Janette could be found spending time with the grandchildren on the beach.
She is survived by her children: Diane (Steve) Gladu, Robert (Virginia) Cornell all of Cadillac, Raymond (Anita) Cornell of Tustin, Leo Cornell of Cadillac and Colleen (Tom) VanDeVelde of Wesley Chapel, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Martha (Jim) Lumbert of Dewitt, Michael (Marlene) Hickey of Cadillac, Patrick (Kay) Hickey of Lansing, David (Sandra) Peasley of Flower Mound, Texas.
Janette was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dick, as well as a brother, Daniel Hickey.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
