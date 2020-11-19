Janette C. Cornell of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

She was born October 20, 1935 in Lansing to Robert and Chrystal (Frever) Hickey. She attended Okemos High School and later moved North to the Cadillac area. On September 3, 1955 she married Richard E. Cornell and he preceded her in passing on February 26, 1998.

Janette enjoyed Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She loved playing games; penny ante poker and pinochle were her particular games of choice. Janette loved Christmas with her family and spending special time with her family and grandchildren. At any family gathering Janette could be found spending time with the grandchildren on the beach.

She is survived by her children: Diane (Steve) Gladu, Robert (Virginia) Cornell all of Cadillac, Raymond (Anita) Cornell of Tustin, Leo Cornell of Cadillac and Colleen (Tom) VanDeVelde of Wesley Chapel, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Martha (Jim) Lumbert of Dewitt, Michael (Marlene) Hickey of Cadillac, Patrick (Kay) Hickey of Lansing, David (Sandra) Peasley of Flower Mound, Texas.

Janette was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dick, as well as a brother, Daniel Hickey.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.