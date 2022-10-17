Janice Elaine Ford of Leroy passed away Saturday morning, October 15, 2022 at Spectrum Health Rehab & Nursing Center in Reed City. She was 78. Janice was born on March 14, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan to Anthony W. & Donna G. (McDonald) Verhey and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in Waterford and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Ferris State University. She then started her career as a Registered Nurse. Janice enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, and crocheting and going to church at Rose Lake Free Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children: Stephen J. Ford, Anthony E. Ford both of Leroy and Angela S. Dotson of South Carolina; a grandson, Jacob Dotson; 2 siblings: Cheryl Lynn (Stephen) Traulsen of Alabama and William (Joann) Verhey of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Robert Verhey.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church. Her final resting place will be Maple Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township, Osceola County. Memorial contributions may be made the Shriners Children's Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
