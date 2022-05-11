Janice E. Purkiss Sheehan of Charlotte, formerly of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, May 7, 2022 at Sensations Memory Care in Charlotte, MI. She was 90.
Jan was born December 25, 1931 in Deckerville, Michigan to John Wesley and Dorothy (Haley) Jones and they preceded her in death. In her youth she enjoyed riding with her father on his milk delivery route, and also worked in an ice cream parlor. She was celebrated in her community for being a talented pianist with a beautiful singing voice. She went to Business School in Port Huron, Michigan and was gainfully employed after earning her degree.
She had lived in Cadillac for over 50 years and was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC, Cadillac. She worked at JC Penney in the financial department then became the Accountant for the Wexford County Council on Aging to which she retired. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was happiest when creating. Jan was a seamstress, quilter and also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Jan was known for her tupperware full of Christmas cookies and her gift of knitted dishcloths during the holiday season.
Jan is survived by her children: Jack (Vickie) Purkiss of Cadillac, Dale (Teresa) Purkiss of Lake City, Penny S. Purkiss of Holt; 16 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; her brothers, Quinn (Shari) Jones of Carsonville and Paul Jones of Peck.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca A. Purkiss Wood McShane and her sister, Deann Kelly.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
