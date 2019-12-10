MCBAIN — Janice E. Wonsey, age 81, of McBain passed away on December 8, 2019 at her home.
Janice was born April 6, 1938 in Bath, Michigan, to William Jr and Marion (Maxwell) Hintz.
Janice was employed at the Bank of Lansing, Sears and Roebuck and Michigan Bell.
She was united in marriage in 1960 to Willis Wonsey in Lansing and they relocated from
Lansing to the McBain area after Willis retired in 1997.
Janice enjoyed sewing, knitting and many crafts. She had taken lessons for guitar, mandolin and piano and upon occasion entertained her family or fulfilled her own pleasure. She loved baking and throughout the years her family enjoyed the best pies ever. Her dog Roxie brought her much enjoyment.
Janice is survived by her husband, Willis; daughter, Christine (Peter) Pavlica of Owosso; and son, Carl Wonsey of Houghton Lake; three grandchildren, Ryan, Stephanie and Cole; and a brother, Jon Hintz of Carmel, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carol Pearce; and a brother, David Hintz.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Karl Schwenke officiating. A time of visitation will be from noon until the service begins. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served at Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
