MCBAIN — Janice E. Wonsey, age 81, of McBain passed away on December 8, 2019 at her home.

Janice was born April 6, 1938 in Bath, Michigan, to William Jr and Marion (Maxwell) Hintz.

Janice was employed at the Bank of Lansing, Sears and Roebuck and Michigan Bell.

She was united in marriage in 1960 to Willis Wonsey in Lansing and they relocated from

Lansing to the McBain area after Willis retired in 1997.

Janice enjoyed sewing, knitting and many crafts. She had taken lessons for guitar, mandolin and piano and upon occasion entertained her family or fulfilled her own pleasure. She loved baking and throughout the years her family enjoyed the best pies ever. Her dog Roxie brought her much enjoyment.

Janice is survived by her husband, Willis; daughter, Christine (Peter) Pavlica of Owosso; and son, Carl Wonsey of Houghton Lake; three grandchildren, Ryan, Stephanie and Cole; and a brother, Jon Hintz of Carmel, Maine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carol Pearce; and a brother, David Hintz.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Karl Schwenke officiating. A time of visitation will be from noon until the service begins. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served at Young-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.