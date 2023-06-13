Janice Joyce (Davenport) Moriarty, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 91.
Janice was born on August 2, 1931 to Herbert and Eileen (Tryon) Angus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.On August 7, 1954 she entered into marriage with Dr. Thomas R. Moriarty. The couple spent 63 years together, until his time of passing on December 30, 2017. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, especially ceramics. She loved animals and was most fond of dogs and cats. She was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church for many years. Jan loved spending time with her family and cherished the opportunities of attending her grandchildren's sporting events, where she proudly cheered them on.
Jan is survived by her loving family, son, Daniel (Lorie) Moriarty of Cadillac; grandchildren, Tyler (Brandi) Moriarty, Drew (Amy) Moriarty; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Kemper; and Dr. Jordan (Kirsten) Moriarty; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kendall; son, Michael Moriarty of Keego Harbor, MI; grandchildren, Christopher (Josephine) Moriarty; great-grandchildren, Finnegan and Rosalie; and Heather Moriarty; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas Moriarty and her parents, Herbert Angus and Eileen Davenport.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church, officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Cadillac Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
