Janice Kay (Staffen) Lucas of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at McClaren Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. She was 84.
Janice Kay (Staffen) Lucas was born July 31,1938 to Clare and Florence (Bush) Staffen. She was raised on a dairy farm and attended Morley School, graduating in 1956.
Jan was active in the Deerfield Grange, where she met William Lucas and they were married Sept. 28, 1957. They started their married life in Greenville, moving to Grand Haven, Hastings, Ionia, Kalamazoo and Cadillac as Bill got transferred through his work at Michigan Bell.
She made many friends and connections with her involvement in volunteer groups along the way. In Cadillac she joined the Hospital Auxiliary and managed the Mercy Hospital Gift Shop for more than 25 years. She was so proud of the major donations the gift shop provided to the hospital for new equipment.
During their nearly 65 years of marriage she and Bill raised three children, traveled most of Northern Michigan on snowmobiles, and saw most of the continental US on their Gold Wing motorcycle. They were a couple of fiddle-foots who loved to travel and loved country music. Nashville and Branson were frequent stops.
Jan was the heart and soul of her family and everyone on her radar felt her intense love and care. She was raised with a love of all genres of music which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She reminded us all to enjoy life to the fullest, to love and forgive ourselves, and most of all to live life with humility and integrity.
Jan is survived by her husband, Bill Lucas; her children, Dana Long, Daniel Lucas (and wife, Petra), and Devra Lucas; her grandchildren, Courtney, and Ethan Lucas, and Tiffany and Tonya Long; her brothers, Larry and Nyle Staffen; her sister, Linda (Staffen) Huson.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Lynn Wynans officiating. Burial will be at Boyd Cemetery in Mecosta County. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Love, Inc., in Jan's name. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
