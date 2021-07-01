Janice L. Peterson of LeRoy passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 83.
Janice was born December 15, 1937 to Raymond J. and Mabel (Alstermark) Garnett and they preceded her in death. On December 28, 1960 she married Charles V. Peterson and they celebrated 60 years before his passing on January 22, 2021.
She graduated from LeRoy High School as salutatorian. After raising her children Janice worked at the Osceola County Courthouse for over 20 years before retiring. Friendships were very important to Janice and she still kept in touch with her many life- long friends and co workers with regular lunches and phone calls.
Janice thrived in a social setting; she loved getting together or meeting up with friends to play Keno, cards or to visit. Janice and her husband, Charles took many camping trips and trips to Florida where they would meet up with friends. She also enjoyed many bus tours to different parts of the country. For many years Janice was in charge of the LeRoy Razzasque Days chicken barbeque.
Although Janice loved her friends, her family was the most important to her. She supported her children throughout their younger years at sporting events and activities and always had a kind word for their teammates and friends too. Her grandchildren remember how she was there for grandparents' day, sporting events, graduation, concerts and to take care of them on any sick day. She attended the United Methodist Church of LeRoy, where she helped with the Nurture Care Committee.
She is survived by her children, Al (Mary) Peterson and Paula (Ken) Justin all of LeRoy; daughter-in-law, Laura Peterson of Three Oaks; grandchildren: Raeanne, Jenna, Allie, Mac, Josh, Jamie (fiancé, Maverick Martin), Julie (fiancé, Kegan Brooks), Erika and great-granddaughter, Addie.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Brent "Barney" and in-laws, John and Gertrude Peterson.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at LeRoy United Methodist Church with Jim Johnson officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the LeRoy Historical Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
