Janice Mae Boven of Cadillac passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Green Acres Retirement Living on her 94th birthday.
Janice was born November 11, 1927 in Winterfield Township, Clare County, Michigan to William and Hattie (Bouwer) Nederhoed and they preceded her in death. On October 4, 1946 at McBain Christian Reformed Church she married Harold J. Boven and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2012.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse for ten years at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac and later worked ten years for doctors Cannon and Daugherty. Janice was a long time member of Cadillac Christian Reformed Church for years and had played organ for church for many years. Janice loved crafts; crocheting, knitting and cross stitching. She was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting. Janice was an avid reader and was always active and staying busy. Janice was known for her spunky personality and quick wit.
She is survived by her children: Paul (Sue) Boven of McBain and Kristin (David) Averill of Kalamazoo; son-in-law, David Larr of Cadillac; nine grandchildren and spouses; 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren; a sister, Gertrude Boven and in-laws, Kerwin (Evie) Boven.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Larr in 2004; a brother, John (Agnes) Nederhoed; brother-in-law, Tony Boven; in-laws: Delmar Boven, Gordon (Carol) Boven, Irma (Harold) Karsten, Nellie (Jake) VanderWal, Gladys (Les) Tacoma, Janice Boven, Jay (Marian) Elenbaas.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cadillac Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Pete Byma and Pastor Jeff Kroondyk officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church Benevolence Fund or Northern Michigan Christian Schools. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.