Janis Dorene King, age 74 of Cadillac, passed away at Autumnwood of McBain on Monday, May 9, 2022.

She was born on October 29, 1947 in Sturgis, MI to Leroy N. Partridge and Alma Adele (Brandon) Partridge-Gomez.

Janis spent much of her time working at the Shepard's Table at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac. She enjoyed doing ceramics and paintings, as well as puzzles such as Sudoku, Cribbage, and many other board games with her family. Janis had a strong affection for animals, and especially loved her dogs.

She is survived by her children; John (Jill) Partridge of LeRoy, Jim (Michelle) Partridge of Raleigh, NC, Jeff (Dawn) Smith of Cadillac, and Emily (Ed) DeBoer of Cadillac, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, siblings; Mary Widstrom of Posen, Ill, Evan "Skip" Partridge of Swanton, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Leroy N. Partridge and Alma ("Adele") Gomez.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 13 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 6-8 PM. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

