KENTWOOD — Jared W. Comstock, of Kentwood, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Faith Hospice-Trillium Woods in Byron Center, Michigan. He was 75.
Mr. Comstock was born December 13, 1944 in Flint, Michigan to Guy W. and Blanche M. (Clark) Comstock. He graduated from Clare High School in 1962. Jared married Virginia E. Kushmaul in Davison, Michigan September 14, 1964.
Mr. Comstock was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War era. He had worked for Fisher Body in Lansing for ten years, was a licensed builder for many years, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after thirteen years in 2006, when he settled to the Grand Rapids area. Jared attended the Grand Rapids Baptist Church. He volunteered at Michigan Blood for many years and was a dedicated blood donor. Mr. Comstock’s greatest joy came from spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed woodworking, classic cars, motorcycles, and water sports.
Jared is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia E. Comstock of Kentwood; three daughters, Shanda (Robert) Renne of Evart, Denise (Michael) Neuhaus of Grand Rapids, Jennifer (James) Flowers of Sears; ten grandchildren, Rachel, Melissa, Joshua, Nathan, Eric, Emily, Erin, Ethan, Jared, and Andrew; six great-grandchildren, Chloe, Cameryn, Colton, Lucas, Hailey, and Landyn; his sister, Judith Comstock of Traverse City; and his brother, David Comstock of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Chad in 2018, and his sister, Bonnie Ingham.
Funeral services honoring the life of Jared William Comstock are 1 p.m. Monday, January 27th at the Evart First Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Beilfuss officiating. Visitation will be Monday at the church 11 a.m. until time of services. Mr. Comstock will be interred in Orient Township Cemetery near Sears, Michigan in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Hospice with envelopes available at the church.
