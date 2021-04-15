Jason Edward Kiser went to be with his heavenly father on April 12, 2021.He was born on September 18, 1983 in Traverse City, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Rudolph Velfling of Cadillac and brother Jacob V. Kiser of Reed City.
Jason had many medical issues during his life but spent many hours enjoying his favorite cartoon characters including Garfield, The Peanuts Gang and Bugs Bunny and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas G and Dianna K Kiser of Reed City; his twin, John Kiser of Big Rapids; brother Thomas IV and Julie Kiser of Reed City; niece Trinity Ann; and maternal grandparents Clyde and Jeanette Hawkins of Cadillac.
Jason passed away at Blodgett Medical Center in Grand Rapids after a short illness and has been cremated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.