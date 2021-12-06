Jason Edward Theisen, a 39 year old resident of Cadillac, passed away Thursday December 2, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He died unexpectedly after a 2 week long battle with Covid-19 and its complications.
Jason was born October 13, 1982 in Cadillac, MI to Jeffrey Norman Theisen and Cora Lee (Riedel) Theisen. He had attended Lake City High School and was an Honor Roll student in the Class of 2000. He worked at Godfrey Chevrolet in Cadillac for 12 years in the Parts Dept. and became the assistant Parts Manager. Jason was mechanically inclined, specialized in GM car repair, and could also fix practically anything electronic. Many people, and even some businesses in the area, relied on him to repair their devices.
Jason has been described as a very kind-hearted man who went out of his way to help others. In fact, one of his oldest friends commented that he had the most generous spirit of anyone he had ever met, and would help out a complete stranger at the drop of a hat and ask for nothing in return. From a very young age, Jason's desire was to acquire information on how things worked, and how to troubleshoot and repair electronic gadgets and automobiles.
Jason is survived by his parents Jeffrey and Cora Theisen of Cadillac; siblings: Clinton Westdorp of McBain, Rodney (Angela) Westdorp of North Port, FL, Amy (Johnny) Moore III of Mt. Holly, NC, Dell (Tammy) Westdorp of McBain, and the following nieces and nephews: Ryan Westdorp, Alicia Smith, Jadah Westdorp, Malia Moore, Johnny Hasker Moore IV, Eric Westdorp, and Chelsea Westdorp.
Due to the increased COVID rate in our area, for everyone's safety, a ZOOM memorial will be held on Saturday Dec. 18 at 2PM. (meeting ID: 872 4865 3978...passcode: 860216) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Peterson Funeral Home. Also, an online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this difficult time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.