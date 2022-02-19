Jay C. Bierens, age 85 of Lake City, went home to meet his Savior on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Jay was born in Vogel Center, MI in 1936 to Percy and Esther (VanderWoude) Bierens. He was the oldest of 5 children. On July 21, 1976 he married Patricia (Robinson) Brunner and she survives him. Jay attended McBain Public Schools and served his country in the United States military from 1960-1962. After 35 years he retired from General Motors, he then traveled the United States and Canada while driving semi-truck for ten years. Jay enjoyed his toys, Harley Davidson motorcycles, Artic Cat snowmobiles, and GM pickup trucks, as well as his garden that was shared by many people. He was a member of the American Legion Post #300, and the Cadillac Moose Lodge. As an outgoing social man, Jay was part of Lake City Senior Center and beloved by the local community. Jay enjoyed hobbies including restoring antique tractors, his favorite was John Deere. He was an active member of the MillPond Antique Tractor Club. He routinely would take his grandchildren on trips with him in his semi, and participate alongside of them during tractor pulls. He was actively involved in every one of their lives, and they were his greatest joy.
Jay is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat Bierens, daughter; Kim (Dan) Hardy, sisters; Anna Workman, Betty (Sid) King, and Eleanor (Ken) DeRuiter, sister in-law; Violet Robinson, brother in-law; Dick Robinson, grandchildren; Marcus (Ashley) Hardy, Nick (Holly) Hardy, Rachel (Josh) Thompson, and Troy Pritchard, great-grandchildren; Doreen, Maddie, Chance, Jerdan, Calla, Kaydence, Mia, Aleck, Jayson, Jaxson, great-great-grandchild; Kayleigh, special niece; Shelly Narva, special nephew; Mike Klein, along with many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son; Timothy Brunner, granddaughter; Kristina Pritchard, sister and brother in-law; Kay & Cliff Klein, sister in-law; Evelyn Huber, brother in-law; Gerald Workman, and niece; Tammy Beebee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 21 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Pastor Steve Boven officiating, a luncheon will follow the service at the McBain Baptist Church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made out to St. Johns Lutheran Church and the Missaukee County Humane Society. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
