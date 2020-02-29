FORT MYERS — Jay Donald Pomeroy, 84, died on February 20, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born on May 22, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio. In 1960, Jay married Joan H. Buzzard in Toledo, Ohio.
Jay grew up and resided for much of his life in Point Place in Toledo. He attended Kleis Elementary, Point Place Junior High and graduated in 1953 from Waite High School. After graduation, he served for two years in the United States Army, including a tour in Korea. He worked at the Toledo Blade in several trades, followed by several jobs in sales, including a long employment in the packaging industry. Jay was a member of the American Legion and the Elks.
Jay was an avid sailor from the time he grew up in Point Place and on Bird Lake. He competed in Nippers and Rhodes Bantams in the 1950s and 1960s, during which he was a member of the Jolly Roger Sailing Club in Toledo. Jay served as Commodore at JRSC in 1959. He joined North Cape Yacht Club in Lasalle, Michigan in 1962 and was Commodore in 1984, during which he presided over a major addition to the club. His Cal 29 sailboat “Go Blue‘ was a familiar competitor in western Lake Erie all throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Jay and Joan took all three of their children and the family dog “Gaffy‘ on a sailing trip to the North Channel in Lake Huron in 1972 that is still remembered fondly.
Jay is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; sons Craig (Crystal) Pomeroy of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and Karl (Stacy) Pomeroy of Newport Beach, California; daughter, Kimberly (William) Blechinger of Highland, Illinois; grandsons Cole Pomeroy and Ryan Blechinger; granddaughters Erin Pomeroy and Abbey Pomeroy; brother Thomas (Merry) Pomeroy; and sister Jan Smith. Jay is also is survived by his nieces, Leslie Pomeroy, Lisa Pomeroy and Holly Page.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and June (Conway) Pomeroy; brother-in-law, Cecil Smith; and nephew Jason Smith.
No immediate services will be held. A public memorial in Michigan will be announced later this spring.
Memorials may be made to North Cape Sailing School, Inc., 11850 Toledo Beach Road, LaSalle, MI 48145, or to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
