Jay Kay Wesenick, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home. He was 80.
Jay was born on March 3, 1941, in Flint, Michigan to Lorne and Helena 'Pearl' (Degrow) Wesenick. On December 9, 1972, he married Janet Louise Sturdy in Sarnia, Canada and they celebrated over 45 years together before her passing in 2018.
Jay worked for General Motors for more than 35 years. He started as an apprentice and worked his way up the ranks into engineering management before retiring in 1996.
He was not someone who could or would sit idle. Often, he could be found tinkering on a multitude of projects, enjoying his grandchildren, reading the bible, and helping others. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Cadillac where he enjoyed the fellowship of others.
Jay's memory will be cherished by many, including his daughters; Maurine (Earl Jr.) Powell, Jody (Terry) Dye, Johanna (Brooks) Lucas, and Janis (Mike) Franchina; beloved grandchildren, EJ, Jared, Jack, Helena, Anthony, and Nora; sister, Phyllis Barkley; sister-in-law, Connie Wesenick; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet L. Wesenick, brother Wesley W. Wesenick, and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac, on Friday, May 14th at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church of Cadillac. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
