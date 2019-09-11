LAKE CITY — Jay R. Wagner, age 89 of Lake City passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at home.
Arrangements are pending at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition to the Cadillac News.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 12:03 pm
